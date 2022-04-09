Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.70.

Get Silgan alerts:

SLGN opened at $45.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. Silgan has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $46.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Silgan ( NASDAQ:SLGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

In other news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $193,102.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $3,083,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,941 shares of company stock worth $4,332,185. Insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,815,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Silgan by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 730,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,116,000 after acquiring an additional 65,073 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,996,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Silgan during the 4th quarter worth about $18,660,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Silgan by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.