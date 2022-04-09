PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company which, through its subsidiaries, offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, cash management, certificate of deposits, online banking, mortgages, wealth management and e-statements. PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corp, is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James lowered PCB Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCB opened at $21.32 on Friday. PCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.27.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 40.14%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Daniel Cho sold 7,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $180,960.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sang Young Lee bought 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $56,643.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 31,170 shares of company stock valued at $726,255. 22.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 186,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 325,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 125,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. 38.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

