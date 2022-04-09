Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marathon Digital Holdings is a digital asset technology company which mines cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. Marathon Digital Holdings, formerly known as Marathon Patent Group Inc., is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MARA. Compass Point upped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Marathon Digital from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.83.

NASDAQ MARA opened at $22.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 49.89 and a quick ratio of 49.89. Marathon Digital has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 93.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 3,851.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

