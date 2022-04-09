Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Microvast Inc. is a technology company. It designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions. Microvast Inc., formerly known as Tuscan Holdings Corp., is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MVST. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Microvast in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MVST opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.26. Microvast has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $15.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Microvast during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. The company also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

