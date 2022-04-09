Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Trading Down 10.5%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) shares fell 10.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.54 and last traded at $2.55. 103,842 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,564,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zhihu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.80 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.80 to $5.40 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28.

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $159.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.50 million. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 43.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZH. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Zhihu by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 188,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 103,690 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zhihu by 471.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 770,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 635,367 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zhihu by 249.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 424,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zhihu by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,359,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after buying an additional 607,192 shares in the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

