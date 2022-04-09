BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.43

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.43 and last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 66132 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.64.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRCC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on BRC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on BRC in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on BRC in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut BRC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on BRC in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

About BRC (NYSE:BRCC)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

