The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Director Erin C. Mcglaughlin Acquires 407 Shares

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) Director Erin C. Mcglaughlin purchased 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,687.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of York Water stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The York Water Company has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $53.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.18 million, a P/E ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.56.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. York Water had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 30.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that The York Water Company will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.1949 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YORW. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of York Water by 21.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after buying an additional 27,161 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of York Water during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of York Water by 114.2% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of York Water during the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of York Water by 14.2% during the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of York Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

