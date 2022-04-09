Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) was down 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.16 and last traded at $27.50. Approximately 149,269 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,421,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.02.

Several research analysts have commented on BILI shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. KGI Securities lowered shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.68.

Get Bilibili alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.