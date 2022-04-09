Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Stock Price Down 7%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.29 and last traded at $8.36. Approximately 4,995 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,629,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BZUN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Baozun in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered their price target on Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baozun from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.55.

Get Baozun alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. Baozun’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baozun Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,514,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,590 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,925,000 after acquiring an additional 61,117 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Baozun by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,867,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,952,000 after buying an additional 1,268,369 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Baozun by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,204,000 after buying an additional 84,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Baozun by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,524,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,196,000 after buying an additional 23,592 shares in the last quarter. 53.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.