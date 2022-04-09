WAM Leaders Limited (WLE) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 on April 28th

WAM Leaders Limited (ASX:WLE – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, April 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from WAM Leaders’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

Get WAM Leaders alerts:

About WAM Leaders (Get Rating)

WAM Leaders Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by MAM Pty Limited. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for WAM Leaders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Leaders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.