Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0753 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $15.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) by 235.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

