GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
GFL Environmental has a dividend payout ratio of 5.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GFL Environmental to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.8%.
GFL opened at $32.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $25.91 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.12.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth about $906,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 14,451 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 46,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC decreased their price target on GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.45.
About GFL Environmental (Get Rating)
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
