GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

GFL Environmental has a dividend payout ratio of 5.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GFL Environmental to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.8%.

GFL opened at $32.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $25.91 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.12.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 9.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth about $906,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 14,451 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 46,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC decreased their price target on GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

