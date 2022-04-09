Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) PT Raised to 340.00

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from 300.00 to 340.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SEB Equities upgraded Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.02 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Bernstein Bank downgraded Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.28.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $39.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.17 and its 200-day moving average is $28.91.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.70%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

