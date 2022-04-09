Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VFL)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.
Shares of NYSE:VFL opened at $12.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.58. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $14.50.
In other Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $264,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 295,916 shares of company stock worth $3,800,390 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.
