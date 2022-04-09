Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cano Health’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cano Health from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cano Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cano Health currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.71.

CANO opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.57. Cano Health has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $16.17.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). Equities analysts forecast that Cano Health will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lewis Gold purchased 300,000 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,043,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cano Health by 398.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Cano Health during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cano Health during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Cano Health during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Cano Health during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

