Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (GMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (LON:GMP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust stock opened at GBX 9 ($0.12) on Friday. Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 9 ($0.12). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.48.
About Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust
