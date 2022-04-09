II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) will report $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.95. II-VI posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.20 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on IIVI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on II-VI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on II-VI from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.31.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard H. Xia sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $446,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,138,407. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIVI. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its position in II-VI by 298.5% during the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 307,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,989,000 after acquiring an additional 230,085 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in II-VI by 3,861.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 172,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 167,898 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in II-VI during the fourth quarter valued at $1,799,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in II-VI by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in II-VI during the fourth quarter valued at $790,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IIVI stock opened at $65.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. II-VI has a twelve month low of $54.35 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.45 and its 200-day moving average is $65.45. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

