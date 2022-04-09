Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) to report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Enfusion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enfusion will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enfusion.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enfusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENFN opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. Enfusion has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $23.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.56.

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

