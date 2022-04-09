Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Moncler from €68.00 ($74.73) to €68.50 ($75.27) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Moncler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moncler has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Get Moncler alerts:

OTCMKTS:MONRF opened at $55.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.15 and a 200-day moving average of $66.57. Moncler has a 52 week low of $47.88 and a 52 week high of $78.05.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.