Analysts Expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) to post $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Semtech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.78. Semtech posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SMTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Semtech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.27.

In other news, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $98,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $560,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,061,938. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,903,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,917,000 after purchasing an additional 51,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,187,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,519,000 after purchasing an additional 147,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,479,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,475,000 after purchasing an additional 70,923 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,036,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,792,000 after purchasing an additional 27,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,091,000 after purchasing an additional 58,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $60.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.91. Semtech has a one year low of $57.97 and a one year high of $94.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

