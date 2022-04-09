AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Announces Earnings Results

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. AngioDynamics updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.020-$0.020 EPS and its FY22 guidance to ($0.02)-$0.02 EPS.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.59. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.95.

In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGO. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 87.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the period. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANGO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

