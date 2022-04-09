CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases for the global markets, with a focus on China. The Company’s products present antiangiogenic solutions to cancer, cardiovascular disease, and macular degeneration. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as EntreMed, Inc., is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CASI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.33.

NASDAQ CASI opened at $0.67 on Friday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.06% and a negative net margin of 121.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 325.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 952,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 728,328 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 48,803 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,618,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 71,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 62,059 shares during the last quarter. 46.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.