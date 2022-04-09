EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Given New $29.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMTGet Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ESMT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on EngageSmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on EngageSmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on EngageSmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.94.

ESMT stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. EngageSmart has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.81.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $61.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.94 million. As a group, analysts forecast that EngageSmart will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESMT. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in EngageSmart during the third quarter worth about $3,310,953,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in EngageSmart during the third quarter worth about $71,526,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in EngageSmart by 329.4% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in EngageSmart during the third quarter worth about $43,808,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in EngageSmart during the third quarter worth about $35,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

