Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Franklin Covey from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.67.

NYSE FC opened at $42.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $605.58 million, a PE ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $52.52.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,339,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in Franklin Covey by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 800,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,643,000 after purchasing an additional 49,818 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Franklin Covey by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 352,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 72,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 236,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

