Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Given New CHF 290 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from CHF 325 to CHF 290 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

KHNGY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 293 to CHF 278 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. UBS Group raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a CHF 330 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $248.20.

Kuehne + Nagel International stock opened at $54.80 on Friday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12 month low of $49.90 and a 12 month high of $78.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.71 and its 200-day moving average is $60.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

