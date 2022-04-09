Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Price Target Lowered to €167.00 at Morgan Stanley

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €175.00 ($192.31) to €167.00 ($183.52) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

REMYY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €185.00 ($203.30) to €180.00 ($197.80) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rémy Cointreau presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.86.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

REMYY opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rémy Cointreau has a 52-week low of $17.96 and a 52-week high of $24.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.08.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.