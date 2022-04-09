Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Down to $5.95

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.95, but opened at $5.63. Lufax shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 267,113 shares.

Several research firms have commented on LU. Macquarie downgraded shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.01.

Get Lufax alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.30.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Lufax had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 27.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Lufax’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 463.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Lufax during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Company Profile (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.