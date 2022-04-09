Wells Fargo & Company Trims Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Target Price to $85.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Capri from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.32.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $47.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Capri has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $72.37.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.54. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,322,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,483,000 after buying an additional 723,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Capri by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,292,000 after purchasing an additional 103,211 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capri by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,077,000 after purchasing an additional 30,734 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Capri by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,867,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,212,000 after purchasing an additional 124,960 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,411,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

