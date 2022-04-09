MoonTools (MOONS) Price Reaches $10.76 on Exchanges

MoonTools (MOONS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 9th. One MoonTools coin can currently be bought for $10.76 or 0.00025327 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MoonTools has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. MoonTools has a market capitalization of $295,822.24 and approximately $214.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00046239 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.49 or 0.07540084 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,460.86 or 0.99971820 BTC.

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,500 coins. MoonTools’ official Twitter account is @moontoolsio . The official website for MoonTools is www.moontools.io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonTools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

