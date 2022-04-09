Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Lowered to $81.00 at Citigroup

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $94.00 to $81.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MGA. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Magna International from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Magna International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magna International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.08.

NYSE MGA opened at $61.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Magna International has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $104.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.23 and its 200-day moving average is $77.17.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.47. Magna International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magna International will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 138.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 6.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,134,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,291,000 after buying an additional 70,766 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 40.2% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 66,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

