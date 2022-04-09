eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.620-$4.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.eBay also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.310-$5.570 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $55.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.79. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $49.53 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. eBay’s payout ratio is 4.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.88.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eBay (Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.