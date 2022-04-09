Wells Fargo & Company Trims Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Target Price to C$45.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Canada Goose to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Canada Goose from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canada Goose from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.52 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,653,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 21,004 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 315.5% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 81,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 61,518 shares during the period. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

