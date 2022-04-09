UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UBS Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a CHF 21 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised UBS Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,957,133,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in UBS Group by 14,229.1% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,101,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,825,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045,106 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in UBS Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 137,022,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,448,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765,285 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in UBS Group by 24.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,076,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in UBS Group by 697.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,696,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

