Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.40 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hippo from $4.60 to $3.76 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hippo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hippo in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hippo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.25.

Get Hippo alerts:

NYSE:HIPO opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97. Hippo has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $10.82.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hippo during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hippo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.