The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target to $42.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.75.

BorgWarner stock opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,206,000 after purchasing an additional 214,073 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 13,763 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 111,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,169,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

