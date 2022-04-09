Falconswap (FSW) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.41 Million

Falconswap (FSW) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Falconswap has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $59,049.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Falconswap coin can currently be bought for $0.0376 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Falconswap has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Falconswap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00036030 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00106057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Falconswap Profile

Falconswap (CRYPTO:FSW) is a coin. It launched on August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official website is falconswap.com . Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Falconswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falconswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Falconswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Falconswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Falconswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.