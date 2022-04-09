Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Receives Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 5,000 ($65.57) target price on the stock.

Shares of SKG opened at GBX 3,070 ($40.26) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.47. The stock has a market cap of £7.99 billion and a PE ratio of 14.01. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,771 ($36.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,334 ($56.84). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,581.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,811.08.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of €0.96 ($1.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.53%.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.