Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) to Hold

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on TUI from GBX 230 ($3.02) to GBX 200 ($2.62) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

Shares of TUI stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66. TUI has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $3.24.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TUI will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

