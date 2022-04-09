Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stephens downgraded Werner Enterprises from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.33.

WERN opened at $37.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.67. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $49.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.78.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $765.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 12.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 42.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

