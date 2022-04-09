Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.12

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.12 and last traded at $27.17, with a volume of 10470 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.65.

The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.62 and its 200-day moving average is $33.10.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.52 million. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $252,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,731. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

