M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $41.07

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.07 and last traded at $41.21, with a volume of 2888 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.92.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MHO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.35. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in M/I Homes by 62.2% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

