Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Price Target Lowered to GBX 941 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,095 ($14.36) to GBX 941 ($12.34) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 941 ($12.34) to GBX 940 ($12.33) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,065 ($13.97) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 920 ($12.07) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 933.25 ($12.24).

Shares of LON:HWDN opened at GBX 767.80 ($10.07) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63. Howden Joinery Group has a 12 month low of GBX 723 ($9.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 985.80 ($12.93). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 781.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 852.78. The company has a market cap of £4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 15.20 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.30. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.25%.

In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Andrew Livingston acquired 3,030 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 820 ($10.75) per share, with a total value of £24,846 ($32,584.92). Also, insider Paul Hayes acquired 12,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 792 ($10.39) per share, with a total value of £100,623.60 ($131,965.38). Insiders have purchased a total of 15,811 shares of company stock valued at $12,606,788 in the last quarter.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

