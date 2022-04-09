Loop Capital Trims Masco (NYSE:MAS) Target Price to $56.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday. They set an underperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Masco from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.50 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.92.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.40. Masco has a 1 year low of $49.78 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $671,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,842 shares of company stock worth $5,990,173. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Masco by 551.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Masco by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Masco by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.