ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Shares Gap Up to $8.06

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.06, but opened at $8.30. ReNew Energy Global shares last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 7,435 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on RNW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ReNew Energy Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

ReNew Energy Global ( NASDAQ:RNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ReNew Energy Global plc will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 10,402.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,130,000 after buying an additional 8,419,064 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter valued at $5,446,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. 34.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

