Morgan Stanley Cuts Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target to $29.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VCTR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.09. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $26.65 and a 12-month high of $43.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $229.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.45 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 40.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 219,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 66.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

