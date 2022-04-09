Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) PT Raised to €103.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from €101.00 ($110.99) to €103.00 ($113.19) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Arkema from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arkema from €145.00 ($159.34) to €146.00 ($160.44) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Arkema from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arkema from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Arkema from €124.00 ($136.26) to €129.00 ($141.76) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.33.

OTCMKTS ARKAY opened at $115.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.33. Arkema has a one year low of $100.21 and a one year high of $152.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

