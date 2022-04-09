nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Insider Joshua L. Glover Sells 1,663 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) insider Joshua L. Glover sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $72,556.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.81. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.65 and a 12 month high of $79.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). nCino had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NCNO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in nCino in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in nCino by 82.5% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in nCino in the third quarter worth $45,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in nCino in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in nCino by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

nCino Company Profile (Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.