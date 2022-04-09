nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Insider Joshua L. Glover Sells 1,663 Shares

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2022

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNOGet Rating) insider Joshua L. Glover sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $72,556.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.81. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.65 and a 12 month high of $79.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). nCino had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NCNO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in nCino in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in nCino by 82.5% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in nCino in the third quarter worth $45,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in nCino in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in nCino by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

nCino Company Profile (Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.