Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enel SpA is an electricity operator in Italy, which engages in the generation, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates a range of hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, geothermal, wind, and photovoltaic power plants. The Company is also involved in the import, distribution and sale of natural gas. It listens and compares with consumer associations, environmentalists, small businesses and local governments to prevent critical issues and develop projects in accordance with the needs of all. Enel SpA is based in Rome, Italy. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Enel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Enel from €9.00 ($9.89) to €7.20 ($7.91) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Enel from €9.20 ($10.11) to €8.30 ($9.12) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENLAY opened at $6.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.70. Enel has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $10.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. Enel’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

