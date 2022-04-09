Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Price Target Raised to 1,100.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from 1,075.00 to 1,100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 925.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 950.00 to 960.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $843.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $24.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.29. Carlsberg A/S has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 2.05%.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

