WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) CEO Teresa L. Elder Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $20.77 on Friday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average is $19.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.02.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 74.52% and a negative return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. WideOpenWest’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WOW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WideOpenWest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 4.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

